Saddick Adams details story behind 'false' Christian Atsu rescue tweet

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Saddick Adams has clarified how he got information about Christian Atsu's rescue after Turkey incident.



Christian Atsu was reportedly stuck in the rubble following the earthquake that occurred at dawn on Monday, February 6, 2022.



In the late hours of Monday, Saddick Adams shared the news that the player has been found and sent to the hospital



Speaking on his sports show on Angel TV, the award-winning journalist said Atsu's agent Nana Sechere informed him about the player's rescue.



"I was talking to him(Atsu) for a long when he left and came to Ghana. When came I was supposed to meet him before he left Turkey. When I heard about the incident, the first person was to text Atsu. It didn't go through so I tried WhatsApp call and It also didn't go through. The second person to contact is Nana(his manager)...



"I don't only know him as his manager but he is a very good guy...When I sent him the message he told me he had heard it and he is following up. Because he is the agent, the club deals with him directly. So I decided to stick with him...I was on a bus in Morocco then Nana got back to me that this is the detail he has gotten."



Background



A powerful earthquake struck South-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 5,000 people as they slept and trapping many others in the early hours of Monday.



The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.



Hours later, a second quake, which had a magnitude of 7.5, hit the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province.



In September 2022, the 31-year-old Black Stars winger penned a one-year deal to join the Turkish side following a spell in Saudi Arabia.



It is reported that over 22,000 lives have been claimed by the earthquake in both Syria and Turkey.







