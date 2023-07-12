Saddick Adams alleges plot by persons to get him to attack Kurt Okraku's GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports journalist, Saddick Adams has alleged that there is a plot by some unknown person to recruit journalists to attack the current Ghana Football Association administration led by Kurt Okraku.



Saddick Adams described the unknown persons to be people who insulted journalists for criticizing the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.



Speaking on his sports show on Angel FM, he said he has an independent mind and knows what is good and bad, hence, ruled joining the concourse.



"I'm very hyper today. People who maligned some of us insulted us during the time of Nyantakyi. Today, they want to recruit you to join them and fight Kurt. I will fight my own battle, I don't need support. I have an independent mind. They insulted us when we complained about not having a policy for Prampram. Today you want me to join you to talk about prampram. Me, I have an independent mind."



The Kurt Okraku-led administration has been criticized for underachieving in their first term in office with many citing the performance of national teams and lack of infrastructure.



As the GFA elections approach the criticisms have been intensified as many continue to echo below-par achievement, ringing the sound of change.



The GFA elections are set to come off later in 2023 as the FA is yet to announce a specific date.









EE/KPE