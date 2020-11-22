Sports News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Sadat Karim excited after securing promotion with Halmstads BK

Halmstads BK player Sadat Karim

Sadat Karim is delighted after his Halmstads BK team on Saturday afternoon promotion into the Swedish top-flight at the NP3 Arena.



With two games to spare, Halmstads BK thrashed GIF Sundsvall 6-0 away from home to confirm their return to the Sweden Allsvenskan from the Swedish Superettan.



The former Hearts of Oak player shared his excitement on his official twitter page.



“Alhamdulillah, What a team!! What a year. What a way to qualify for @AllsvenskanSE 2021" he tweeted.



Sadat Karim in the Swedish Superettan this season has played 26 games, starting 14 out of the 26 and scoring five goals.



The 29-year-old is equally adept playing with either foot. He joined Halmstads BK from Landskrona BoIS in January 2017.





