Sadat Karim bags brace in Halmstads victory over Dalkurd in Sweden

In-form Ghanaian forward Sadat Karim registered his name twice on the score-sheet and provided an assist as Halmstads BK thumped Dalkurd 4-0 in the Swedish Superettan League on Saturday.



The former Hearts of Oak forward has been on a good run of form, producing a man-of-the-match performance as Halmstad moves to second on the table.



Halmstad wasted no time in grabbing the opener after Mikael Boman scored just five minutes into the game.



Sadat Karim ensured the home side went into the break with a two-goal lead after providing the assist for Joel Allanson's goal at the stroke of half time.



The 29-year-old Ghanaian then increased Halmstads advantage with an exquisite strike in the 69th minute.



Karim then completed the mauling with his second of the day after scoring with three minutes left.



The tricky forward has now scored in three games on a row and contributed four in the club's last six games.



He lasted the entire duration together with compatriot Thomas Boakye.

