Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Sadam Sulley recovers from back injury

Ghana international Sadam Sulley

Ghanaian forward Sadam Sulley has joined SC Ried training after recovering from injury.



Sulley had been missing in action for the Green and Black lads since sustaining a back injury on November 28, 2020.



The 24-year-old returned to training for the first in 77 days.



He is expected to fill in the void left by Atdhe Nuhiu who left to join Cypriot giants APOEL Nicosia.



Sadam Sulley is yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars of Ghana.