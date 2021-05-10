Sad end of ex-Black Stars player, Olabode’s football career

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Olabode Williams has not had a bright future after his retirement in football unlike his colleague Abedi Pele whom he played with in the same team at their youthful age before both players left to play for different clubs.



Olabode William was a talented player who emerged on the local scene in the late 1970s starting his career with Accra Great Olympics in 1979. He said due to his skills he was later introduced to play for Hassacas in the division one tournament. The ex-footballer said he started gaining fame when he had a call-up to play for the Black Meteors and subsequently, the Black Stars.



According to him, his career ended at Hearts Of Oak where he sustained a muscle pull and had to quit full-time football.



After his retirement, he tells crimecheckghana how he has been battling poverty.



“In those days many clubs were willing to sign me to play for them but I decided to play for Hassacas. The Chairman rewarded me with five Ghana cedis. These days the game has become attractive with players been paid huge amounts,” he said.



Williams said doctors asked him to undergo surgery to correct the injury he sustained when he was active but he has not been able to do so due to financial difficulties.



He said, efforts to get help from some people in authority to get a job have been futile and he is sad that his colleagues who are doing well don’t extend a helping hand to him.



“I have approached some football managers to at least give me a job but they disappoint me. They tell me they will call me but they never do. One thing I don’t do is to beg friends for help. I was hoping that since they are aware of my condition, they would willingly come to my aid,” he stated.



