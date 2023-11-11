'Sad day' - Ghanaians on social media mourn Raphael Dwamena's death

Sports News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Ghanaians on social media have paid a heartfelt tribute to Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena who passed away after collapsing on the field.



Many were left devasted after learning about the event that led to the death of the former Black Stars striker.



While expressing their grief on X, many stated that it is sad for Ghana football. A few who had a close relationship with the player highlighted the admirable personality he carried.



The Ghanaian striker suffered a heart seizure and fainted on the pitch in the 23rd minute.



The team doctors rushed to the field but their effort to save his life proved futile. The game was subsequently suspended.



The former FC Zurich man played 12 games, scoring 12 goals and providing one assist in the ongoing 2023/2024 season for his side Egnatia Rrogozhinë.



During his 9 years professional career, he played for 9 clubs including notable ones like Levante, Real Zaragoza, Red Bull Salzburg, and FC Zurich.



In his international career which was cut short by his heart issues, Raphael Dwamena made his Black Stars debut in 2017. He played a total of 9 games, scoring 2 goals.





Raphael Dwamena really had the world at his feet. Goals for fun in Austria and Switzerland, two on his international debut, interest from across Europe. All of that evaporated with the failed move to Brighton and the start of his heart problems.



Rest well Ralph. Good man. pic.twitter.com/2crAQknY1X — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 11, 2023

Rest in Peace, Raphael Dwamena. Very sad for Ghana football. pic.twitter.com/ATiEUWS4Z7 — Lατιf (@iLatif_) November 11, 2023

???? Sad news:



Raphael Dwamena ???????? dies after cardiac arrest in a match in Albania.



The player's heart issues are well documented. In last few years, medical pros (including Ghana nat'l team's Dr Pambo below) have suggested that he retire. May he RIP. https://t.co/w3e7nBbdDs pic.twitter.com/aOubq9umiW — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) November 11, 2023

News coming through from Albania is that Ghana forward, Raphael Dwamena has died after suffering a heart attack in the 23rd minute of a league game. Terrible news. ???? ????️ pic.twitter.com/p8ikox89Sd — Yaw (@theyawofosu) November 11, 2023

Drop ???? for Raphael Dwamena

Sad day pic.twitter.com/cBw8xNeusf — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) November 11, 2023

The Albanian FA have confirmed the passing of Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena.



The 28-year old lost consciousness during a game this afternoon for Egnatia and was immediately rushed to the hospital.



Unfortunately he failed to respond to attempts to revive him.



RIP Raphael ???? pic.twitter.com/FdGF0CuPf9 — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 11, 2023

Tragic news from Albania reports the passing of Ghanaian forward, Raphael Dwamena, who suffered a heart attack in the 23rd minute of a league game.



RIP Raphael ???? pic.twitter.com/mRV92DNvaw — Afia Empress ????????❤️ (@SistaAfia_) November 11, 2023

???????????? ????????????????! ????????️



Raphael Dwamena (28) passed on after collapsing on the pitch during Egnatia Rrogozhinë’s game today. ????????????#AfricanFootball #Ghana#RIPDwamena pic.twitter.com/yDAQq1uO72 — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) November 11, 2023

Chris Hughton was the coach when Brighton pulled out of a deal for Raphael Dwamena in 2017 after he failed the club's medical due to a heart condition. Due to recurring cardiac scare, it was suggested he retires from playing professional football. In 2020, Danish side, Vejle… pic.twitter.com/rtAen3xPgo — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????© (@domynych) November 11, 2023

Christian Atsu and now Raphael Dwamena, sad year for Ghana football

Rip ballers ❤️???????? — Essel (@Esselguy) November 11, 2023

Sad news coming in:



Raphael Dwamena has passed away after suffering a heart attack in Egnatia's match against Albanian Superliga side Partizani.



Not the news we wanted today. ???? pic.twitter.com/1I0765CKyv — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) November 11, 2023

Rest in peace Raphael Dwamena. Devastating news. https://t.co/xrGsWESIiI — Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) November 11, 2023

????????Ghanaian player Raphael Dwamena has passed on after suffering a heart attack in the Albanian league.



Rest Well Raphael pic.twitter.com/RYItsvk6Yq — Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) November 11, 2023

He was playing football just some few seconds ago but he’s no longer with us. Damn, wish we all knew when we’ll be leaving. Hmm

RIP Raphael Dwamena, Forever in our hearts ????️

pic.twitter.com/uLR22eN1fN — BIG STORMZY ???????? (@OriginalObeng) November 11, 2023

Rest Well Senior ???????? Raphael Dwamena pic.twitter.com/OghSf4tj0L — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) November 11, 2023

