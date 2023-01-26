Sacking players not the solution - Mohammed Polo tells Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo has told the hierarchy of the club that sacking players is not the antidote to the problems the team is going through in the ongoing football season.



Some notable players including captain Fatawu Mohammed and his deputy Mohammed Alhassan have been shown the exit upon the request of the head coach, Slavko Matic after declaring them surplus to requirements.



This according to Mohammed Polo was not the right way in dealing with the situation because it was the duty of the coach to develop a strategy that would have accommodated the aforementioned players.



"How can a new coach just decide to sack players he thinks are ageing without thorough knowledge about them? If you cannot adopt a technical direction that will suit the players available to you as a coach, you will always have problems and that is the exact problem Hearts is confronted with.



"The players at Hearts are fantastic but it's the coach who needs to develop a strategy that will see Hearts winning. Sacking the players is not the solution," Polo said in an interview with Akoma FM.



There is only one trophy left for Accra Hearts of Oak in the ongoing football season after the Phobians were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup and recently from the MTN FA Cup by Dreams FC.



After matchday 14, Accra Hearts of Oak are fourth in the Ghana Premier League table, with only three points separating them from league leaders Aduana Stars FC.