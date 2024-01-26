Sacking of coaches is the least of our problems - Agyemang Badu after Chris Hughton's dismissal

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has reacted to the sacking of Black Stars Chris Hughton, saying it is the least of the problems surrounding Ghana football.



The Ghana FA are set to appoint a seventh Black Stars coach in the last six years following the sacking of Chris Hughton.



The former Premier League manager and the entire technical team of the Black Stars were relieved of duty on Tuesday following their calamitous performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



‘I heard people talking about the sack of Chris Hughton and I was surprised because that’s the norm now. We’ve been sacking and appointing coaches after almost every tournament for the past six (6) years and nothing has changed” he told Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com.



“Sacking of coaches is the least of our problems as a football nation. Hughton is the small fish but the real culprits will be left to carry out their duties” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has announced a five-member committee to search for a new coach for the Black Stars in the next three weeks.