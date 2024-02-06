Sacking coaches is not the solution for Black Stars - Speaker of Parliament

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has disclosed that the sacking of coaches is not an effective way to solve Ghana's football problems.



Following Ghana’s exit from the 2023 African Cup of Nations, the GFA parted ways with Coach Chris Hughton and the technical team.



The team picked up just two points at the group stages after losing its first match to Cape Verde by 2-1 and later drew 2-2 with Egypt and Mozambique.



According to Bagbin, the GFA has to critically analyse other aspects of the game which has resulted in the Black Stars' poor performance lately.



He noted that the development of players, standard of coaches and administrative structures at the GFA must also improve.



He emphasized that the Black Stars and GFA represent the country and have to show more passion and resilience at tournaments.



"The Black Stars and their handlers must know that they represent more than just a football team they are a symbol of our national pride, cohesion, and resilience," Bagbin said.



"They must therefore endeavour to rise from the ashes of these setbacks and demonstrate to the world the true power of Ghana's football. It is high time we huddle together to discuss the current state of Ghana's football and consider a comprehensive strategy for the future.



"Sacking of coaches is not the panacea of the challenges we must evaluate our football infrastructure, youth development programs, coaching standards and, and administrative structures to identify areas for improvement,” he added.



He further noted that "Our national teams should represent the breadth and diversity of Ghana's football talent Ghanaians must invest in a holistic and sustainable development of sports and culture Parliament will appreciate an opportunity to work with other stakeholders towards this common goal."



JNA/ ADG