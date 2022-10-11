Sacking Otto Addo at this moment will be suicidal - Fred Pappoe

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former GFA Vice President, Fred Pappoe has stated that it would be suicidal to sack coach Otto Addo with the 2022 FIFA World Cup weeks away.



Calls for Otto Addo’s sacking increased following the Black Stars' performance against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Speaking in an interview with Akoma 87.9 FM, Fred Pappoe noted that the Ghana Football Association will be shooting themselves in the foot if Otto Addo is sacked because there is limited time before the World Cup starts.



“The mistake Hearts of Oak made that led to their defeat to AS Bamako is the same thing people want the FA to commit, forty days to the World Cup and some people want the FA to change the coach, and bring who?” Fred Pappoe quizzed.



He added, “Like we did going into the 2006 world cup, the friendly matches are being played not necessarily for results but to look out for individual performance and how systems will look for the coaches.



“We should not confuse ourselves by calling for the sack of the coach due to the performance of the team from a friendly match. We should not be quick to pass judgement on whether Otto Addo is good or bad, to me he is good. We cannot change him at this time, for me that will be suicidal,” the former GFA vice said.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H and would face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off Nigeria in the playoffs.



This would be Ghana’s 4th appearance at the World Cup. The country has made it past the group stages on two occasions.



Watch videos below















JNA/DO