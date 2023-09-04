Sack the coach - Serwaa Amihere demands after Manchester United lost to Arsenal

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere has called for the dismissal of Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag after his side's humbling defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.



Arsenal scored two late goals against the Red Devils to win the match by 3-1 at the Emirates.



After the game, Serwaa Amihere who is a staunch fan of the Red Devils urged the club to sack the Dutch coach for losing to a team that bottled the league title last season.



"You lose 3-1 to a team that bottled the league last season? SACK THE COACH !!!," Serwaa Amihere said.



Already some other frustrated fans of Man Utd have also joined the call for the dismissal of Ten Hag.



Man Utd took the lead in the first half through Marcus Rashford before Martin Odegaard equalised almost immediately. Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won the game for the visitors when he scored with just minutes remaining but VAR ruled the Argentine to be offside.



The Red Devils went from thinking they had won the game to losing the match 3-1 as Rice and Jesus struck very late.





