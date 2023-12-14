Sack him, he is clueless - Barcelona fans calls for Xavi's sacking after shocking defeat to Royal Antwerp

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barcelona fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) have called for the head of head coach Xavi Hernandez following the defeat against Royal Antwerp in the UEFA Champions League.



Barcelona ended their group-stage campaign in a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Belgian side on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.



The defeat is their second successive defeat having lost 4-2 against Girona at home in the La Liga.



Some Barcelona fans have expressed their anger on social media, demanding the sacking of the club legend.



They believe the team has not been at their best this season and the manager is failing to get a solution despite having a talented squad.



Despite the loss, Barcelona topped the group with 12 points, beating Porto who also had 12 points on head-to-head. Shakthar Donekst placed third while Antwerp finished bottom of the group.



Checkout some reactions below





Dem for just sack Xavi simple.



What kind of dudui of a coach is this? — komla adom (@TheKomla_Adom) December 13, 2023

Give him time till January transfer if it works keep him or else sack him



In return Xavi assures his advisors won't come in between Decos work.. https://t.co/nEnEaCpfQE — Drago (@drago9244) December 14, 2023

So I ask Xavi again , this was the performance he was going to give that he was resting almost all the senior players ? Herrrr he’s not serious @FCBarcelona Sack Xavi now …Brcaelone can’t have all these players and Xavi will be preaching the team is under construction ???????????????? — PHOBIA BIRD ???????????????????????????? (@tlimz1) December 13, 2023

Barcelona’s next match is against Valencia, we go loose and sack Xavi.



And I’ll be there ????????pic.twitter.com/zJ7lpgM2sV — COBBISON???? (@Cobbison007) December 14, 2023

This is the most painful Barcelona match I’ve ever watched

To think of it being Royal Antwerp, like what could at all be wrong with this club????



With all due respect, Xavi Out. — Berneese (@the_berneese_) December 13, 2023

Xavi out! — GameAnalyst ???? (@GameAnalyst3) December 13, 2023

If you this Picture and Tweet this morning. Kindly comment #XaviOut now and repost ???? pic.twitter.com/i6QJlaufpZ — GHANA FC BARCELONA FANS (OFFICIAL FAN BASE) (@GhanaBarcelona_) December 14, 2023

Popular opinion. Eddie Howe is better than Xavi. pic.twitter.com/2Rzj1xQqDr — Ø (@hepic_man) December 14, 2023

No be me and una go adjust to mediocrity sha



Fvck u and your Love for Xavi!!! — Nnamdi (@__Nnamdi_) December 14, 2023

and barcelona fans thinks they can win UCL with Xavi ???????? pic.twitter.com/hsRsAoqCBI — Dele ???? (@Delebadman) December 14, 2023

EE/EK