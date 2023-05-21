Sack clueless David Ocloo and players - Fans react to Hearts of Oak's 5-1 defeat

Sports News of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some disappointed fans of Accra Hearts of Oak have called for the dismissal of their coach, David Ocloo and some players following the team's 5-1 defeat to Medeama in matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.



Medeama SC produced a five-star performance to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak by 5-1 to become the new league leaders in the Ghana Premier League.



Derrick Fordjour scored the first goal for Medeama in the 17th minute with a sublime strike.



Hearts of Oak responded in the 31st minute when Salifu Ibrahim scored a penalty after Caleb Amankwah was brought down in the box.



Caleb Amankwah brought down his marker in the box in the 33rd minute and Medeama restored their lead through Vincent Atinga who scored from the spot.



Medeama scored their third goal after Derrick Fordjour went past his marker and sent a pass to Jonathan Sowah to score.



The visitors got their fourth goal in the 84th minute when the man from Teshie, Jonathan Sowah scored his second goal in the game.



Three minutes later, Kwasi Donsu scored Medeama's 5th goal in the game with ease.



Following the defeat to Medeama, some fans of the club have called for the dismissal of their coach.



Some fans also believe that the match was influenced for Medeama to win.



Read some of the comments below;





The leadership of Hearts of Oak sat and allowed this to happen to the club.



From the board to the management, the technical team and the playing body, everybody must be investigated and called to answer questions.



Enough of POSTERITY.



Time to crack the whip. pic.twitter.com/XCf6XDvbli — Kofi Ricky (@sirricky6) May 21, 2023

Eiii cricket match — Komla Gavua (@GavuaElikplim) May 21, 2023

This is embarrassing, disgraceful and unacceptable. Hearts Of Oak have sunk so low.

Disband the Team now!!! — Theophilus Tagoe (@Theotagoe28) May 21, 2023

Imagine being a fan of Chelsea & Hearts of Oak. Nbs tears and lamentations — KWAME ???????? (@KwameNanaba) May 21, 2023

My darling club Hearts of oak you people shock me eii ..what’s this..? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/N0hrvUTTuu — MeduzaaMedia (@HeadofMeduzaa) May 21, 2023

If you don't follow the league, people will deceive you with narratives that Hearts are so bad that the result is normal.

It's not. Medeama themselves don't win away.

That result doesn't make sense to me.

It can o ly be explained by one possibility. — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) May 21, 2023

Hearts of Oak? ???????????????????? — Akua Anansewaa™ (@a_capable_woman) May 21, 2023

Wei nyinaa de p3 supporters to come to stadium to witness humiliation wonhu mmoaa @HeartsOfOakGH @donsummerone @abnradioghana — Mmarimma kakyire (@felixamoah256) May 21, 2023

So they can’t lose ? The current hearts of oak players are a disgrace … they should terminate their contract — Kobby ???????????????? (@ktwels) May 21, 2023

Hearts and @ChelseaFC are the same. Very disappointing teams to follow and support ???? ????. — Samuel Sakyi, LMSW (@realSamuelSakyi) May 21, 2023

Eii Hearts, has this ever happened in our history? Smh — JT (@JoshNiiArmah) May 21, 2023

Abi you people are happy with what you are doing, go on — Black Power BOY???? (@uncle_cee4) May 21, 2023

now if anyone needs a cow for farming, i’ll just recommend this team. just full of cows — ronny☄️ (@Ataankpa_) May 21, 2023

JNA/ESA