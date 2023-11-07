Sack Chris Hughton, Olele, others - Bright Kankam Boadu tells GFA

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Sports journalist, Bright KanKam Boadu has called for the heads of the Black Stars technical team.



The Pure FM sports show host asserted that the goalkeeper's trainer Richard Kingston, the two assistants Didi Dramini and George Boateng as well as the head coach Chris Hughton all should be axed.



Regarding Boateng, he suggested that the GFA offload him so he could continue his punditry job at BeING Sports.



"Olele away, Didi away, for George Boateng, it seems he hasn't added anything. What has done so far? They should let him go do his beING Sports pundictry. We should sack all of them."



He also said Chris Hughton should be told that he was not good enough despite getting all the backing.



"For Chris Hughton, we have to thank him and tell him 'Director, we tried to defend all the time but you are not good."



The technical team has been under criticism following poor showing in October 2023. Ghana during the October break lost to Mexico and USA, conceding 6 goals in the process and managing a combined two shots on target.



The team's performance has raised concerns about the technical team's ability to deliver at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.



The current technical team assumed their role in February 2023.



Watch Kankam Boadu's assertion via the video below from the 30th minutes







EE/KPE