SWAG honours Bechem United boss

Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The good works of Beachem United president Kingsley Owusu-Achau have been duly recognized by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) at a ceremony in Accra.



The honour (Special and meritorious award) by the country's sports writers governing body was in recognition of the Premiership side's boss's contribution to the development of football in the country.



Club president Kingsley Owusu-Achau after receiving the award said " I on behalf of the team am really grateful for this recognition.



" It will certainly urge us to do more, it clearly shows that hard work pays. We will continue to do our bit to write a better football story regarding development."

Bechem United, an FA Cup winner have produced many football talents in the country.



Nicknamed Agama, he was the co-founder of Berekum Chelsea hence the initial name Bechem Chelsea. He also funded Bofoakwa Tano to qualify for the elite division and maintained their Premiership status for the first season before handing over to JY Appiah to continue when there was no elite division in the entire Brong Ahafo Region at the time.



His desire to help the youth flourish saw him forming and bankrolling Bechem United and single-handedly building the Bechem stadium.



Among high profile positions he has held was the President of the Ghana Volleyball Association and he also started a football academy in Bechem.



He has also built a Library/IT Center for the players and the public to encourage reading among the youth in the area.



And through the Education through Sports programme, the football administrator par excellence sponsors young players to the US and Europe annually.



The football administrator is credited for advocating all Division One games to be played at only centres with inner perimeters to ensure the safety of players and officials.









The setting up of the Bechem United Credit Union to help players and supporters financially is another social intervention that attracted the afternoon of the organizers of the prestigious event.



Already, the Bechem United boss has started accommodating and feeding players since Bofoakwa days in the 90s.



The club's president owned 50% shares in Bofoakwa Club until last year when he gave it out to new directors/shareholders for free.



Additionally, Bechem United has also provided five boreholes for the community.



Currently, the club is constructing a 20-seater W/C toilet facility in honour of their local idol Clinton Duodu.