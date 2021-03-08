Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: GNA

SWAG congratulates Black Satellites on U-20 AFCON trophy

Black Satellites

The Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated the National Under-20 male football team, the Black Satellites, for winning the 2021 U-20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tourney held in Mauritania.



Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 yesterday, to emerge victorious in the biennial competition.



The win gives Ghana her fourth U-20 trophy after winning the 1993 edition in Mauritius, 1999 edition which was a host and win in Ghana and the 2009 edition held in Rwanda.



SWAG commended the team and its officials for defying all odds in this current global pandemic to make the country and themselves proud on Ghana’s Independence Day.



A Statement from SWAG said they were of the belief and hope that, this win would pave way for the beginning of more wins for the various national teams in all disciplines at the local and international front.



SWAG urged the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to ensure that the country does not lose the young players but rather keep and groom them for a smooth transition to the various senior national football teams.



The SWAG commended coach Abdul Karim Zito for his tactical shrewdness and quick sightedness saying, " It's pretty obvious given the needed encouragement the Ghanaian coach can be as potent as his counterpart anywhere in the world.”



