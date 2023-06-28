SWAG congratulates Armwrestling Ghana

Other Sports of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Source: Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG)

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has sent a congratulatory message to Armwrestling Ghana for the highly outstanding hosting of the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship in Accra.



Ghana’s national team, the GOLDEN ARMS, emerged victorious in the continental championship with a total medal haul of 132 medals.

By this, the Golden Arms have qualified for the 2023 Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana next year.



The icing on the cake is the qualification of Grace Mintah for the World Combat Games scheduled for Saudi Arabia.



Fourteen African countries participated in the three-day event. They included Egypt, Nigeria, Mali, Senegal, Cameroon, Benin and Sierra-Leone. The others were Madagascar, Togo, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Chad and Gabon.



The statement signed by the president of SWAG, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, lauded the leadership of Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, who doubles as the President of the Africa Armwrestling Association for bringing honour to the nation through the exceptional organization of the event.



“Under your distinguished leadership, Armwrestling has become the fastest-growing sport in Ghana, attracting both young and old.



The fact that the World Armwrestling Association has tasked you to host the global event in Ghana is a testament to your sterling leadership.



We are more than confident the Golden Arms will make Ghana truly proud next year during the 2023 Africa Games,” the statement emphasized.



Among the dignitaries who graced the competition in Accra were Messrs. Assen Hadjitodorov, President of World Armwrestling and the secretary Mircea Simionescu.



The world leadership have been so impressed by the flawless organization of the event Ghana has been given the nod to host the 2024 World Championship in Accra.

Over 2,000 visitors from nearly 102 countries are expected in Accra.