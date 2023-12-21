SWAG announce new headline sponsor for 48th awards ceremony in 2024

Sports News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced a new headline sponsor for its flagship yearly awards ceremony.



Nguvu Mining Limited has on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, announced as the headline sponsor for the 48th edition of the SWAG Awards.



Board Chairman of Nguvu Minerals, Angela List said they partnered with SWAG to strengthen their commitment to sports development as they are already sponsoring Medeama SC and Division One League side, Nzema Kotoko.



"We as a company take a keen interest in sports and since we already support Medeama SC and Nzema Kotoko, we decided to support the entity that rewards sports personalities."



President of SWAG, Kwabena Yeboah thanked Nguvu saying "We thank Nguvu for continuing their partnership with us and this time around we are more happy to have them as the headline sponsor. We hope that this partnership will be there for many years to come."



The 48th SWAG awards will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC).



Organized by SWAG, the annual event is held to honour distinguished Ghanaian sportsmen and sportswomen, recognizing the contribution of individuals and top organisations that contributed positively to the development and promotion of Ghana’s sports during the year under review.