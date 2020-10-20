Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

SWAG Secretariat should be reorganized and revitalized – Joe Lartey

play videoVeteran football commentator, Joachim Awuley Lartey

Veteran Ghanaian broadcast journalist and patron of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Joachim Awuley Lartey, has said that the secretariat of SWAG should be reorganized and revitalized in order to perform better.



According to him, there should be a lot more happening in SWAG aside from its annual banquets.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Beyond The Pitch’ on GTV Sports Plus, Joe Lartey said the secretariat must maintain a close relationship with the patron in order for the patron to encourage activities at the secretarial level.



“I think the Secretariat of SWAG should be reorganized and revitalized to perform better. There should be a close relationship between the patron and the secretariat so the patron can encourage activities at the secretarial level. There is a need for reorganization and vitalization of SWAG. It shouldn’t only be annual banquets now and then.”



He added that: “Ghanaians love sports and we have a lot of talented people in sports but the organization of the whole business hasn’t been very successful. Whenever the pandemic ends, the entire sports organization should be reformed so that those who have talents can come up."



"We should be aiming at a higher level of sports participation in the Olympic Games. We should also train both amateur and professionals so we can also participate at the professional level of the Olympic Games."



Watch the interview of Joe Lartey in the video below:







Joe Lartey was the first president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and a retired commentator.



He worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation from 1961 to 1973 and 1990 and with Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria between 1978 and 1990.

