Other Sports of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: SWAG

SWAG Awards: Botsyo Nkegbe is Ghana's top para-athlete for 2019

Ghanaian para-athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe

Ghanaian para-athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has been decorated with the SWAG 2019 Para Athlete of the Year award.



Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, a para-athlete in 100m T54 had a successful year winning Gold at the Dessert Challenge Champion, USA becoming the first Ghanaian para athlete to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games.



Botsyo in 2019 set a new Africa record with 14.22secs and National Record which stands in his name 14.62sec.



The evergreen athlete won Gold medals at the Atlanta Open, OCC International Marathon, State of Georgia and a semi finalist at the World Para Championship in Dubai.



The 45th SWAG MTN Awards will be held at the Splash Alisa Hotel on Saturday October 10, with the Chief Justice gracing the event.



SWAG Awards, the longest running award scheme in Ghana rewards top performing Sports men and Women over the year, and recognises the efforts of persons involved in Sports development.





