Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

SV Ried handed major boost as Sadam Sulley returns to training ahead of SCR Altach clash

Ghana international Sadam Sulley

Ghanaian forward, Sadam Sulley is set to make a return to the SV Ried squad for their encounter against SCR Altach on Saturday.



Ried has been boosted by reports that the dead-eye forward could make a comeback after recovering from a back injury.



Sulley suffered the injury during the Green and Blacks training prior to their match against AC Wolfsberger a fortnight ago.



The 24-year-old rejoined his teammates in training this week but has to pass a fitness test before making the final squad for the game against Altach.



He moved to the Josko Arena as a free agent in the summer transfer market.



Sulley is yet to score in three appearances for the club so far this season.

