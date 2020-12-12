You are here: HomeSports2020 12 12Article 1131362

Sports News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

SV Ried handed major boost as Sadam Sulley returns to training ahead of SCR Altach clash

Ghanaian forward, Sadam Sulley is set to make a return to the SV Ried squad for their encounter against SCR Altach on Saturday.

Ried has been boosted by reports that the dead-eye forward could make a comeback after recovering from a back injury.

Sulley suffered the injury during the Green and Blacks training prior to their match against AC Wolfsberger a fortnight ago.

The 24-year-old rejoined his teammates in training this week but has to pass a fitness test before making the final squad for the game against Altach.

He moved to the Josko Arena as a free agent in the summer transfer market.

Sulley is yet to score in three appearances for the club so far this season.

