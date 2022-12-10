SSF Juvenile tournament set for December 23

Sports News of Saturday, 10 December 2022

The much anticipated Slim Smiles Foundation Invitational Juvenile tournament comes off on 23rd December, 2022.



The tournament which is geared at supporting juvenile football will kick off at the Nungua Town Park.



Clubs participating in the tournament are Zinaps FC, Final Decision FC, Krowor Babies, Bilal Foundation, Al Jannah, Kings FC, Danbort FC, Blooming Smiles Foundation , Victory Stars , Star FC and Osu Cary FC.



Prizes shall be available for the best player, the goal King and the best keeper.



Football Stakeholders and dignitaries are expected to grace this important occasion .



The tournament is organized by the Slim Smiles Foundation, a Non- Governmental Agency led by SGT Nortey. The foundation is aimed at promoting juvenile football.