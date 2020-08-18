Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

SD Huesca eye summer move for Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed

Anderlecht striker Dauda Mohammed

La Liga side SD Huesca have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed in the on-going summer transfer window, according to SPORTSworldGhana.com.



The 22-year-old is expected to leave Anderlecht this summer despite having one year left on his current contract.



Mohammed joined the Belgian Jupiler Pro League club in 2017 following an outstanding season with Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko where he scored eight goals in 20 appearances.



He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse and Danish outfit Esbjerg fB, where he made 26 appearances in all competitions, scored five goals and registered two assists last term.



The report further stated that the Spanish La Liga Santander newcomers SD Huesca are bent on swooping for him to strengthen their attack.



Huesca boss Miguel Ángel Sánchez Muñoz is said to be a big fan of Dauda having watched him in the youth team of Anderlecht a few years ago.



Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag are also believed to be interested in signing him.





