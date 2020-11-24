Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

SCR Altach youngster Nana Kofi Babil adjusting to intensity of Austrian Bundesliga

Nana Kofi Babil in action for his club

SCR Altach newbie Nana Kofi Babil says he's adjusting to the intensity and physical requirement of the Austrian Bundesliga.



Babil, 18, marked his Bundesliga bow at the weekend in the side's 2-0 defeat at home to Wolfsberg.



The youngster, who is on loan from ambitious Ghanaian side Medeama, admits he's adapting to the playing culture in the Austrian elite division.



"It's actually hard to compare, completely different. Above all, the intensity and the physical requirements are clearly different here. I also had to get used to that. Or rather, I'm still adjusting to this way of playing," he told the club's official website.



"Actually every day. Apart from my team-mates, I, unfortunately, haven't had much time to look for friends here. This makes contact with family all the more important to me."



The speedster arrived at the Zurich Airport two months ago but the coronavirus thwarted the attacking youngster and cost his entire pre-season preparations.



He is now well-grounded to make the much-needed impact anticipated for the highly-rated speedster.



The Ghanaian starlet is expected to feature for SCR Altach as they make the trip to LASK.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.