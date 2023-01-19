SCOOORE HD: 24-hour sports channel launched in Accra

Sports News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition (HD) satellite broadcast service provider, has partnered with Sportainment Media Group, to introduce a new exclusive free-to-air TV channel called SCOOORE HD on channel 151 of the HD+ Ghana direct to home (DTH) platform.



The launch of SCOOORE HD follows a high demand by customers for a premium Football channel. SCOOORE HD which will operate as a 24-hour channel, targets fans of football from around the world at no extra cost to existing customers receiving the HD+ Ghana service.



Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana: “We are pleased to announce the launch of SCOOORE HD, a world-class free-to-air football channel created to connect football fans in typical Ghanaian homes more deeply with thrilling live matches from around the world.”



Gisbert Wundram, CEO Sportainment Media Group: “The cooperation with SES HD PLUS Ghana is a very important milestone for us in the expansion strategy of our Sportdigital football channel concept. We are all the more pleased that we have succeeded in taking this first step with SCOOORE HD in such an interesting TV sports market as Ghana and would like to thank all those involved in the project who have made this possible.“



Bendix Eisermann, COO Sportainment Media Group detailed: “SCOOORE HD will offer a buffet of highlights, delivering more than 400 hours of live football matches in 2023 including the German Bundesliga (1 Top-Match per Round), DFB Pokal (German Cup) and the Portuguese League as well as the Argentinean League and Cup. In addition, news, and insights from the top international tournaments in high-definition picture quality.”



Further commenting on this new value offer, Adelaide Abbiw-Williams, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana, said: “HD+ is the first TV service in Africa to introduce the SCOOORE HD channel and we are pleased about the excitement this channel will bring to Ghanaian homes, especially, active HD+ Ghana customers who are looking for premium football content in HD quality.”