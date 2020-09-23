Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

SAFA President Danny Jordaan consoles Ghana FA over Offinso accident

The President of South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan has commiserated with the Ghana Football Association over the death of some young footballers during a recent accident on the Kumasi-Offinso road in Ghana.



A bus carrying over 30 colts footballers aged between 12 -15 blasted a tire and skewed off into the Offin River, leaving 7 player s dead and several others injured.



Six died on the spot and one later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



Twenty-four (24) other kids are also receiving treatment at the St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso following the accident.



In a letter to the Ghana Football Association, President of the South African Football Association Danny Jordaan extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire football fraternity in Ghana.



“The South African Football Association is saddened by the passing of six young Ghanaian footballers in a tragic car accident on Saturday. Our Association wishes to extend our condolences to the families that the South African Football family share their pain.



“We would also appreciate your conveying message to the families the deceased, the Ghanaian Football fraternity and the Ghanaian people our sincere condolences. We want to take this opportunity on behalf of the football family, to comfort the family, friends and football community. The journey was cut short but their contribution will be remembered. We wish speedy recovery to those who survived this tragedy”



Ten of the victims have since been treated at the St. Patrick’s Hospital and have been discharged while others are still receiving treatment at the various hospitals.

