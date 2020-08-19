Soccer News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

SAD NEWS: Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori loses mother aged 62

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori has lost her mum Mrs. Mary Ankamah aged 62 following a short illness, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The sad event occurred at the residence of Mrs. Ankamah who succumbed to death on Tuesday at Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Ofori is the first choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars and plays for Maritzburg United in the South African top-flight.



The former Wa All Stars shot stopper has 19 caps for Ghana so far since making his debut in 2015.



Ofori has been two Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 in Gabon and in 2019 in Egypt.





