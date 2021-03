Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: 3 News

SA millionaire Motsepe elected CAF President

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe

South African businessman Patrice Motsepe has been elected the new President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).



He was elected by popular acclamation on Friday, March 12 in Rabat, Morocco as he was the sole candidate for the top job on the African continent.



He replaces Dr Ahmad Ahmad, who was in 2020 handed a 5-year ban by the sport’s world governing body. This was recently reduced to two years.