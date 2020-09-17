Press Releases of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Akosua Fremah Linda

S.L.I.G. launches the first phase of 2020-peaceful election campaign advocacy with all partners

Election peace and security campaign advocacy is an initiative of SLIG

The Substantial Ladies in Governance- SLIG is on this day, 16th September, launches the very first part of their peaceful election campaign advocacy, with a flash mob on the streets of greater Kumasi. The advocacy has partnered a number of organizations, state institutions and media partners all in the name to projecting peace for our pending election as citizens.



Election peace and security campaign advocacy is an initiative of SLIG and the Foundation for Security Development in Africa (FOSDA) to promote peace. Ghana's election is pending this year, December 7th. Ghana has always been one of the few countries that has enjoyed free and fair elections despite the brawls that arise amidst political campaigns for power.



The team’s activities aim to sensitize citizens on the need for peace, the right to vote, youths; not weapons for election violence and the very last but not least, let’s not trade our peace. With our placards and words, we communicate and caution young people to be aware of their potentials and take total control of their own peace.



To commemorate the pending, International Peace Day on 21st September, we will have a twitter chat and social media storm to involve all young people who are mostly active on social media, to be part of this advocacy. With the local Medias, SLIG and all partners will have an exclusive educative chat on our partner’s stations and will help answer, questions from the expertise points of understanding.



Covid-19 cropped into our shelves and has send cold and fearful thoughts into the minds of citizens, especially women and girls. Notwithstanding the fact that political brawls and threats will play its major part in spinning their minds. SLIG has decided to support this initiative to campaign for peaceful elections and security for all.



We are by this communique reminding all Ghanaians, the need for peace, is life. Ghana has come this far for the this peace we have now and we will urge all stakeholders of this eight multi-party elections commission, that they should see what we have done today as a solemn pledge for peace, as youths and citizens of Ghana.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.