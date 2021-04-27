S.C. Covilhã midfielder Abdul Wahab Hannan delighted with impressive debut

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Midfielder Abdul Wahab Hannan says he is happy to have made his debut for S.C. Covilha in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.



Hannan, 22, impressed heavily after climbing off the bench to help the side draw 2-2 with Mafra over the weekend.



The talented Ghanaian replaced Jorge Vilela and proved himself at the Estádio Municipal de Mafra.



"I feel extremely happy. It was like a dream come true for me. I was not nervous because I was very prepared for it," Hannan told GHANAsoccernet.com



"I am glad we were able to pick at a point from the game. We will continue to work and push hard to ensure we pick maximum points at home this weekend."



"I have integrated well into the set-up and enjoyed a lot of support from the coach, his backroom staff, and my teammates. The journey has just started and so we hope to make it count."



He is expected to be key for the side after making his much-anticipated debut where he excelled.