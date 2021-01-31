Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: GNA

Ruthless Great Olympics send Hearts packing out of Accra

It was the landlords of Accra, Great Olympics who earned the bragging rights in the 'Mantse' derby as they defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 2-0 in a highly fascinating match-day 11 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



Two first-half goals from Gladson Awako and Maxwell Abbey was enough for Great Olympics to secure the spoils and moved into the top four of the league standings.



It was a blistering start to the game by both teams with some fascinating attacking football as teaming fans sat on the edge of the seat.



Gladson Awako struck Great Olympics in the lead on the 13th-minute mark with a beautifully curled free-kick just outside the Hearts penalty box.



Hearts were further stunned four minutes later after Maxwell Abbey delivered a classic strike inside the penalty box to give Olympics the insurance goal.



Hearts responded well after going two goals down as they begun to attack Great Olympics goal area but could only shoot from long distances with the Great Olympics defence resolute in their defending.



Patrick Razak who was handed a rare start in the game came close in getting Hearts back into the game but his beautifully curled effort tipped off the crossbar.



The first half ended with Great Olympics holding on to the two-goal lead.



Hearts started the second half on the front foot pushing more men upfront and nearly got back into the game but Patrick Razak drive inside the penalty box was pushed onto the bar by Great Olympics goalie Saed Salifu.



Great Olympics were on the back foot in the early minutes of the second half with Hearts making the attacking incursions.



Hearts midfielder Umar Manaf came close in getting Hearts into the game but his drive from 20 yards skewed narrowly.



The game was temporarily halted as the lights went off for some few minutes but play resumed after few minutes with Hearts mounting relentless pressure on the Great Olympics defence.



A superb save from Great Olympics goalie Saed Salifu denied Hearts striker Victor Aidoo after her delivered a powerful header on target.







Great Olympics nearly added the third goal against the run of play but Maxwell Abbey lopped strike could only find the roof of the net.



Hearts were certainly out of ideas as to how to break the Olympics defence.



Great Olympics weathered the storm of pressure from Hearts as they began to boss the midfield with cheeky and exquisite passing.



The Hearts fans were not delighted with the performance of the players as they began to leave the stadium with few minutes left on the clock but Olympics fans were not perturbed as they cheered on their team.



Hearts were unlucky not to have grabbed a consolation goal in the latter stages of the game as Umar Manaf surprisingly missed from close range.



Great Olympics held on as they secured all three points at the end of the game and also handing Costa Papic his first defeat as Hearts boss since taking charge of the team.