Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah mourns death of Kenyan Lionesses player

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of Rugby Africa, Herbert Mensah has expressed his deepest condolences following the death of Kenya Lionesses rugby player, Bernadette Olesia.



Olesia passed away on Tuesday 15 August 2023 while receiving treatment in the hospital.



Bernadette worked at the Shamas Rugby Foundation and played her club rugby for Shamas Rugby Foundation and Northern Suburbs Ladies Team.



In a statement, the President of Rugby Africa expressed his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family.



Read his full statement below



With profound sadness, I learn of the passing of Kenya Lionesses rugby player, Bernadette Olesia. As the President of Rugby Africa, I am deeply saddened by the loss of Bernadette, who made a significant impact on our sport.



Bernadette’s leadership as the Captain of the Northern Suburbs Ladies Team was a testament to her unwavering dedication. Her recent contributions to the 2023 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup, coupled with her commitment to the Shamas Rugby Foundation, highlighted her exceptional skills and relentless spirit. Bernadette’s absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt across the rugby community.



On behalf of Rugby Africa and myself, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Kenya Rugby Union, Bernadette’s family, friends and teammates. We offer our unwavering support and sympathy. Let us remember Bernadette not only for her accomplishments but for her kindness, determination and passion.



With deepest sympathy,

Herbert Mensah

President of Rugby Africa



JNA