Rudolf Blagogee completes his transfer to Ukrainian side FC Ingulets Petrove

Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana youth striker, Rudolf Blagogee has completed his transfer to Ukrainian Premier League side FC Ingulets Petrove, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.
Blagogee joins the Petrove-based outfit on a five-year deal from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.
The deal was brokered by UK-based Ghanaian FIFA intermediary, Papa Agyemang.
The 20-year-old was one of the most exciting players in the Sporting Lisbon second team last season.
The highly-rated forward was heavily linked with several European elite clubs before joining the Portuguese side.
Blagogee is a delight to watch with good pace and power to score with lightning speed on the field of play.
He previously played for Ghanaian lower-tier side Densu Rovers before moving to Europe.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.