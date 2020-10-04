Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Rudolf Blagogee completes his transfer to Ukrainian side FC Ingulets Petrove

Ghana international Rudolf Blagogee

Ghana youth striker, Rudolf Blagogee has completed his transfer to Ukrainian Premier League side FC Ingulets Petrove, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Blagogee joins the Petrove-based outfit on a five-year deal from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.



The deal was brokered by UK-based Ghanaian FIFA intermediary, Papa Agyemang.



The 20-year-old was one of the most exciting players in the Sporting Lisbon second team last season.



The highly-rated forward was heavily linked with several European elite clubs before joining the Portuguese side.



Blagogee is a delight to watch with good pace and power to score with lightning speed on the field of play.



He previously played for Ghanaian lower-tier side Densu Rovers before moving to Europe.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.