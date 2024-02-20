Roy Hodgson made me who I am today - Jordan Ayew's message to former Palace coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew has heaped praises on his former coach Roy Hodgson for the role he played in his career at the club.



Jordan Ayew was one of the key players for Hodgson's side at Crystal Palace and got more playing time despite not finding the back of the net.



In a heartfelt message to the coach, Jordan Ayew thanked Hodgson for his guidance in ensuring he developed as a player. He also lauded the coach for believing in him in tough times.



“Roy has been more than a manager to me; he’s been a guiding light, helping me develop as a player and as a person. I owe a lot to Roy for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my abilities. His influence on my career is immeasurable, and I’ll forever be grateful,” Jordan Ayew said.



The Ghanaian striker described the 78-year-old coach as a father figure in his life and also wished him a speedy recovery as he battles health issues.



“I can’t thank him enough. He’s made me who I am today as a player and as a man. I came to this football club because he, Dougie (Freedman) and Steve (Parish) decided to bring me. He’s been so influential in my career and I can’t thank him enough.



“He’s a father figure for me. There’s no doubt about that. I hope he recovers as soon as possible. We know that it’s not easy for him. It’s not easy for us, but life goes on and we need to defend the football club and that’s what we’re doing," he told Crystal Palace TV.



This season, Jordan Ayew has started in 21 out of 22 league games under Hodgson.



Roy Hodgson resigned from his post as Palace coach on Monday, February 19, 2024, due to ill health.



He has been replaced by former Eintracht Frankfurt coach, Oliver Glasner.



