Roy Hodgson hails dedicated Jordan Ayew after brace against Leeds United

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson has eulogized Jordan Ayew for his dedicated performance in the team's 5-1 win against Leeds United on Saturday, April 8, 2023.



Jordan scored twice to help Crystal Palace secure the smashing away victory at Elland Road.



According to Roy Hodgson, if he had to single out one player who was outstanding during the game it has to be the Ghanaian international.



“If I had to single somebody out that doesn’t get a lot of praise it would be Jordan Ayew,” Hodgson said in his post-match comments.



The English gaffer acknowledged Ayew not for his goals but also for his unmatched work rate.



“Not only his two goals, but his enormous work rate helped us enormously in the game, and that set a bit of a marker.”



Ayew's brace has ended his goal drought in 2023 and taken his tally for the season to three goals.



Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have now secured back-to-back victories after a poor spell. They have climbed to 12 on the table with 33 points.





