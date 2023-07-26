Rowdy attitude of boxing fans in Bukom must stop - Joshua Clottey

Boxing News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Former IBF welterweight champion, Joshua 'The Hitter' Clottey, has raised concerns about what he contends to be the rowdy behaviour of boxing fans in the Bukom enclave, which he reckons is negatively impacting the growth and development of the sport.



Clottey's remarks come after the National Individual Championship in Accra on July 14 was abruptly ended due to unruly behaviour of some boxing fans who disagreed with the verdict of about.



Expressing his frustration, Clottey stated, “This has been a long-standing problem within Bukom and its environs whenever fans come in their numbers to support their boxers and it must stop.



“How can the sport grow under such circumstances when people come to watch about and it ends this way?” Clottey bemoaned.



“I am very upset and I think that attitude must stop if we really want our boxing to come back to normal because there are several ways of voicing out our grievances,” said Clottey.



Clottey urged fans to find alternative ways of expressing their grievances and called for a more disciplined and respectful approach to support the sport's growth.



