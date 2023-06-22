Rose May Alaba: Meet David Alaba's sister who is set to visit Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Rose May Alaba, the sister of Real Madrid defender David Alaba, is set to visit Ghana in the coming days.



May made the announcement in a Twitter post on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, when a fan asked about when she is visiting Ghana after announcing her visit to Nigeria.



In her post, she said probably her visit to Ghana after an initial trip to Nigeria will help her settle the long-standing jollof war between the two nations.



"Ghana I’m Coming Too! No cheating.

Maybe now I can finally settle the Jollof war between Nigeria ???????? and Ghana," she tweeted.



Her announcement did not capture the actual date for her visits to both Ghana and Nigeria. Nonetheless, from interactions with fans after her post, she will host Meet and Greet in both countries during her visit.



Rose May Alaba is a singer, songwriter, and recording artist and is best known for her hit song Love Me Right. May, just like her brother Alaba, was born to a Filipino mother and a Nigerian father in Austria.



The 29-year-old performed the theme song of the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games hosted by Austria.





???????? Ghana I’m Coming Too! No cheating ????



Maybe now i can finally settle the Jollof war between Nigeria ???????? and Ghana ???????????? pic.twitter.com/sDC4QXSzw3 — Rose May Alaba (@RoseMayAlaba) June 21, 2023

