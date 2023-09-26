Ropapa Mensah scores in Chattanooga Red Wolves SC win against Lexington SC

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Ropapa Mensah scored in Chattanooga Red Wolves SC's 5-3 win against Lexington SC. Ropapa Mensah started the game at the Toyota Stadium and lasted the full 90 minutes.



In the 13th minute, Chattanooga's Marios Lomis broke through the Lexington SC defense and slipped the ball behind Amal Knight to put the Red Wolves up 1-0. Soon after, Jonny Filipe, who had been left unattended just outside the area, hammered the ball past Knight to put the Red Wolves up 2-0 in the opening 20 minutes.



Lexington's first goal of the game came shortly before halftime when Nico Brown converted a penalty kick to trim the Red Wolves' advantage to 2-1; however, their joy was short-lived, as Ryley Kraft found Ropapa Mensah, who scored to make it 3-1.



Omar Gomez and Mayele Malango scored the 4th and 5th goals for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Alassane Diouf scored twice for the home side to make it 5-3.



In their next league encounter, the Red Wolves will play Central Valley Fuego FC.