Ropapa Mensah on target again for Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Sports News of Sunday, 6 September 2020
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Ghana’s Ropapa Mensah continued his good run of form for Pittsburgh Riverhounds as they thumped New York Red Bulls II 3-0 in the USL Championship on Saturday.
Mensah scored his side’s opener just before the break after receiving a pass from Lee Raymond.
Preston Kilwien scored an own goal to double the advantage of Pittsburgh Riverhounds six minutes after the break.
Robbie Mertz made it 3-0 after lashing a left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal to make it three-nil.
The goal was Mensah’s 4th goal of the season.
