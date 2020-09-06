You are here: HomeSports2020 09 06Article 1052803

Ropapa Mensah on target again for Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Ghana’s Ropapa Mensah continued his good run of form for Pittsburgh Riverhounds as they thumped New York Red Bulls II 3-0 in the USL Championship on Saturday.

Mensah scored his side’s opener just before the break after receiving a pass from Lee Raymond.

Preston Kilwien scored an own goal to double the advantage of Pittsburgh Riverhounds six minutes after the break.

Robbie Mertz made it 3-0 after lashing a left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal to make it three-nil.

The goal was Mensah’s 4th goal of the season.

