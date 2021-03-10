Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: GNA

Rootz Sistaz FC wins Eastern Region FA women’s football gala

Rootz Sistaz FC

Somanya-based female team, Rootz Sistaz FC, defeated Akyem Kotoku Rush Ladies by two goals to nil in the finals of the Eastern Regional Football Association women’s gala to be crowned winners of the gala competition.



The much anticipated final match, between the two leading teams at the All Nations University Park, saw the Rootz Sistaz FC, proving their dominance, scoring a goal in each half of the match to silence their opponent.



Before the grand finale, Rootz Sistaz FC defeated Alpha Wolves by two goals to one in the semifinals while Kotoku Rush Ladies after playing one all with Unick FC won on penalties by four goals to three to book the final place.



The two-day gala saw five female teams from the region compete for honours.



Rootz Sistaz received a trophy, cash prize of GH¢ 500.00 and a certificate, while Kotoku Rush Ladies received a cash prize of GH¢ 300 and a certificate.



The best goalkeeper award went to Bertha Tuopare of Rootz Sistaz FC, while the most promising player went to Ayikpoe Enyonam of Kotoku Rush Ladies.



The Golden Boot was snatched by Mariamah Oforiwaa of Rootz Sistaz FC while the Best Player award went to Adjeley Kpobi of Kotoku Rush Ladies.



The four players who won individual awards received a cash prize of GH¢ 100.00 and a certificate.



Mr. Linford Boadu Asamoah, the Regional FA Chairman commended the participating teams and also encouraged them to work hard, saying his outfit was ready to push women's football to the highest level.



Bertha Tuopare the outstanding goalkeeper of the competition and a key member of Rootz Sistaz FC expressed happiness for the performance of her side.



She indicated that she and her colleagues would continue to work hard to attain many successes in women's football.