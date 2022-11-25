Ronaldo's penalty was a special gift from referee - Otto Addo charges

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Otto Addo, head coach of the Black Stars, has described the penalty awarded Cristiano Ronaldo during the Ghana - Portugal game as "a special gift from the referee".



According to him, the referee decided to give a penalty to Cristiano Ronaldo for unjustifiable reasons.



Otto Addo indicated at a post-match press conference that the referee's decision on the day was "a wrong decision."



He could not comprehend why the referee, Ismail Elfath, did not seek the support of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) before awarding the penalty.



"The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty. Everyone saw that. Why? Because it's Ronaldo or something?" Otto Addo questioned.



"If somebody scores a goal, congratulations," Addo said. "But this was really a gift. Really a gift. What more can I say? [It was] a special gift from the referee.''



"I think it was really the wrong decision,'' Otto Addo added. "We played the ball. I don't know why VAR didn't come up. There's no explanation for me. And then it's difficult against a world-class team when they are leading.''



The 47-year-old former Ghana player is in his first international coaching job and at his first World Cup as a manager.



He said he even tried to meet with Elfath after the game to ask him about the incident. Addo also complained that Elfath had missed numerous fouls on his players.



"I tried," Addo noted. "I asked some people outside with FIFA if I can talk with the referee in a calm and quiet way but they said he's in a meeting and it's not possible.''



Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 at Stadium 974.



Cristiano Ronaldo converted a controversial penalty to give the Portuguese the lead just after the hour mark before Andre Ayew levelled for Ghana.



The European nation then scored two-in-two minutes for a 3-1 lead. Substitute Osman Bukari headed in brilliantly late on to end the game 3-2.



The Black Stars became the first African team to score a goal at this year’s tournament.



Portugal leads Group H with three points after the win, with Ghana bottom. Uruguay and South Korea have a point each after drawing goalless.







