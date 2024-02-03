Ronaldo fans descend on Hazard for claiming he is a better player than Ronaldo

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Fans of Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo have lambasted Belgian and Chelsea legend, Eden Hazard over the latter's claim that he is more talented than Ronaldo.



Hazard in an interview with L'equipe asserted that he is a better player than Ronaldo in terms of pure footballing talent, but Ronaldo is greater than him.



He stated that in terms of sheer talent, only football icon Lionel Messi is ahead of him.



"Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. I enjoyed seeing the one in Barcelona, but less towards the end, but he is the greatest player in history. Cristiano is a greater player than me but, in terms of pure football, honestly, I don't think so," he said.



"Neymar, maybe. Afterward, not better than me but, at Real Madrid, you have the best, also in relation to their career, Benzema, Modrić they were on top, and Kroos, Kevin De Bruyne, they breathe football,” he added.



His assertion has triggered Ronaldo fans who have tagged the Belgian as a loose talker. They hold that Hazard's talent was nowhere near that of Ronaldo.



Meanwhile, some football fans have backed the former Lille man, stating that he was a better talent than Ronaldo.



Eden Hazard is rated as one of the greatest players to ever play in the English Premier League. He is also rated as one of the best dribblers of all time.



The former Real Madrid man was forced to retire at age 32 due to injuries. He played 749 games, scored 200 goals, and provided 193 assists, and won 15 trophies.



He won almost every trophy available in his club career, including Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Europa League League among other major honours. He, however, could not win an international trophy.



Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is rated as the greatest player of all time. Some believe he is only behind Argentina great, Lionel Messi.



Ronaldo has an incredibly long list of achievements, including 5 Balon d'Or(s), 5 UEFA Champions League titles, Five FIFA Best Player awards, La Liga titles, Premier League titles, and a host of others.





Check out the reaction of Ronaldo fans below:





Stop acting like Eden Hazard is some bum his 2018 World Cup is one of the best ever individual performances over a tournament.



He’s one of the best of the last generation and purely on abilities he’s top 3. pic.twitter.com/JbzUdlLzms — RMFC (@TeamRMFC) February 3, 2024

Talent-wise, Neymar and Hazard are better than Ronaldo. This is not even banter. This has nothing to do with longevity and goals bla bla bla. He understands that Messi is superhuman. That's the truth. — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) February 3, 2024

Hazard is right tho. He is more talented than Ronaldo — Torgbuigà???????? (@Mr_Ceyram) February 3, 2024

“Hazard has more “pure talent” than Ronaldo”. The streets have forgotten it seems pic.twitter.com/TKoirKMcYQ — Lesilo Rula ???????? (@kay_mahapa) February 3, 2024

Eden Hazard never even got close to Cristano Ronaldo's talent. There are levels to this game.



pic.twitter.com/7L2i798EIh — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) February 3, 2024

The Greatest Player to ever kick the Round ball is Cristiano Ronaldo. Forget pot belly Eden Hazard — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) February 3, 2024

He went to Real Madrid to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and failed to achieve 2% of what Cristiano Ronaldo achieved with Real Madrid.



Cristiano scored more goals with his head than Hazard's total career goals.



The only thing Eden Hazard is better than Cr7 at is eating burgers. https://t.co/kbfwTCCkRJ — WelBeast (@WelBeast) February 3, 2024

Hazard all UCL career goals - 10



Ronaldo 17/18 UCL Season - 15 goals pic.twitter.com/Rz6QbkdpE6 — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 3, 2024

Hazard just triggered the whole Ronaldo fanbase and it’s so beautiful

No player would ever get the courage to say he’s pure footballer than Messi — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) February 3, 2024

Eden Hazard trigger Ronaldo and Real Madrid fanbase, he wore the iconic 7 jersey at Real Madrid and he became a flop

I agree with him ???????????????? — Essel (@Esselguy) February 3, 2024

See the way hazard trigger the fanbase. Keep cooking — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) February 3, 2024

I love Hazard but that was stupid. Don't say that again. — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 3, 2024

