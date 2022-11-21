Ronaldo charged ahead of Portugal vs Ghana showdown at 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Portugal's captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is charged up for their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Ghana on Thursday.



The Selecao of Portugal has a meeting with the Black Stars of Ghana in their campaign opener, which promises to be exciting.



Ronaldo missed the Selecao’s 4-0 win over Nigeria after battling a short illness.



However, the five-time Ballon D’Or winner returned to training with his teammates and is fired up for the tournament.



In a viral post, Ronaldo tweeted, “Good energies, good feelings, the same commitment, and the same concentration that we put into each challenge. Focus! Will! Belief! Wherever you are, Portugal, always!”



Ronaldo is expected to start in Fernando Santos’ line-up for Portugal’s World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



