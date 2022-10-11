Ronaldinho made me love football - Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Freiburg midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has disclosed that former Brazilian icon Ronaldinho made him love football growing up.



He says that the joy and energy the Brazilian magician brought to the beautiful game made him love watching football.



The playmaker who is a late bloomer burst onto the scene last season for lower-tier side FC St Pauli with his impressive performance.



Speaking to GQ in an interview, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has revealed that he grew up taking up football after falling in love with the magical displays of Ronaldinho.



“Ronaldinho. The joy and energy he brought to the game makes me love to watch football,” the Ghana attacker shared.



Commenting on the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh said he is confident the Black Stars will do well.



“Yes! Ghana will receive the World Cup trophy one day. I anticipate a fun tournament. And I expect us to represent our country to the best of our abilities, demonstrating to the world that we can compete with anyone,” Daniel-Kofi Kyereh said.



He was the subject of interest from several clubs in the German Bundesliga in the summer after a breakthrough season at St Pauli.



Ultimately FC Freiburg won the race for his signature and after a slow start, the 26-year-old has been unstoppable in the last three matches across all competitions scoring a goal each.



Freiburg is second on the Bundesliga table with 18 points after nine games.



He will be hoping to be on the plane to Qatar with the Black Stars in November as he has been impressive lately.