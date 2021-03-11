Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Romelu Lukaku is my inspiration - Black Queens star Priscilla Hagan

Striker, Romelu Lukaku

Black Queens forward Priscilla Hagan has revealed that Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku inspires her.



Hagan, 24, currently plays in the Polish top-flight and she recently netted a brace on her debut in the competition.



In an exclusive interview with Damian Konwent, she chose the Belgian despite having many popular Ghanaian players to look up to.



"In fact, there were many players who inspired me. It's hard to pick one, but currently, it's Romelu Lukaku, football player of Inter Milan," she stated.



She added that she wants to work diligently with her current club, AP Lotos.



"I am very excited to be here. I want to grow and I can't wait to work diligently with the team. We have goals to achieve, so go ahead AP Lotos."