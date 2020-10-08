Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Romania media mocks Sulley Muniru's proposed move to Asante Kotoko

The Romania media has ridiculed Sulley Muniru's proposed move to his native Ghanaian club, Asante Kotoko.



Several tabloids including Telekom Sport have made a mockery of the player's much-touted move to the Ghanaian giants.



It appears quite incomprehensible to the Romania media that a player who has spent seven years in Europe will opt to return home, aged 27.



Muniru has been without a club since leaving Russian side Tambov FC in July 2020 and has opted to join Asante Kotoko SC.



The midfielder, who is the junior brother to the famous former AC Milan star Sulley Ali Muntari, joined Romanian football in 2013 when he joined CFR Cluj from Liberty Professionals.



He was transferred to FCSB after a two-year stint with CFR Cluj.



He subsequently played for Tondela, Yeni Malatyaspor, Dinamo Minsk and Tambov.



The Ghanaian midfielder scored four goals and delivered two assists during in 61 matches for FCSB.



He also provided two assists in 56 games while at CFR Cluj.

