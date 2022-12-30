Romain Saiss credits Morocco's success at 2022 World Cup to players' positive attitude

Sports News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Romain Saiss, the captain of Morocco, credited the national team's positive attitude and family-like culture for their success in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



The 32-year-old claimed that the fourth-place finish in the World Cup by his country's national team, which had fiercely competed to reach the final, could only have been accomplished by the unity between the players and living as one family, which had an impact on the great success of the national team.



The presence of the players' families with them at the World Cup, according to Saiss, was a good idea that had a great impact on the team as a group and individuals, raising the value of the competition and their excitement to give their families unified contentment at the stadium, which morally motivated the players to provide the best return in the presence of their family members on the stadium stands.



Morocco topped their group, beat Portugal, Spain, Canada, and Belgium, and drew with Croatia. The Atlas Lions finished fourth at the Mundial after a defeat to Croatia who finished third on Saturday 17th December at the Khalifa International Stadium.