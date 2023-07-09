Roma interested in Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah

Sports News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Yunus Musah is set to leave La Liga side Valencia this summer. Serie A club AS Roma is reported to be interested in the former Arsenal youngster.



At just 20 years old, Yunus Musah has proven his worth at Valencia this season, establishing himself in the starting eleven under Gattuso, Voro, and now Baraja.



Milan has also been in contact with the midfielder. However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma has expressed interest in him in recent days.



Musah is AS Roma's ideal candidate because he is young and versatile.



Musah, whose contract is valid until 2026, can easily picture relocating to Italy. For the 37-time US national player, the Serie A can be a transitional stage.



Musah joined Valencia, at the age of 16 in the summer of 2019 and was assigned to the reserves in Segunda División B.



He has made 31 appearances and assisted two goals in the Spanish La Liga this season.