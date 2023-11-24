Rodrygo subjected to racist abuse after clash with Messi during Brazil-Argentina game

Sports News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real Madrid forward, Rodrygo Goes, has been subjected to racist abuse on his social media accounts after a verbal clash with Lionel Messi during Brazil's defeat to Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The winger in a statement released on November 23, 2023, cited that his social media networks had been invaded with racist insults.



“Racists are always active. My social networks were invaded with insults and all kinds of nonsense”.



The 22-year-old believes he has been attacked because he fights for what is right and does not compromise.



“If we don't do what they want, if we don't behave as they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don't lower our heads when we are attacked, if we occupy spaces that they think is theirs, racists take action with all this criminal behavior”.



“But it’s their bad luck, we will not stop!”.



Rodrygo engaged in an intense argument with Messi and called the Argentina squad cowards, according to a translation by FOX Sports.



Messi got triggered and rubbed his Copa America triumph and World Cup win on the face of the youngster and also told Rodrygo to "watch his mouth".



The Brazil-Argentina clash got off to a chaotic start after Brazil Police attacked the Argentina fans prior to kickoff.



The Argentia players reacted by walking off the pitch but eventually returned and won the game 1-0 at the Maracana stadium on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.







????✊???? Rodrygo: “Racists are always active. My social networks were invaded with insults and all kinds of nonsense”.



“If we don't do what they want, if we don't behave as they think we should, if we wear something that bothers them, if we don't lower our heads when we are… pic.twitter.com/deR5nVEH3Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 23, 2023

Messi vs Rodrygo with subtitles pic.twitter.com/SQBX8cYjwW — MrBanks???? (@Mrbankstips) November 24, 2023

EE/OGB